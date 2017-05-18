JNIM targets Malian base in suicide a...

JNIM targets Malian base in suicide assault

Monday May 8

The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims , al Qaeda's branch in West Africa, has claimed a deadly suicide assault on a Malian military base near the northern city of Gao. The attack left at least seven soldiers dead, another 17 wounded, while another 16 soldiers have been reported missing.

Chicago, IL

