ITFC Provides US$1 Billion of Financing for the Development of...

On the side-lines of the Islamic Development Group 42nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors held in Jeddah recently, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation , member of the Islamic Development Bank Group has signed two Murabaha agreements between the Republic of Tunisia represented by the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company to contribute to financing resourcing of natural gas for an amount of US$ 160 million and the Tunisian Company of the Refining Industries to contribute to financing resourcing of crude oil and petroleum products for an amount of US$ 150 million. The agreement has been signed by Eng.

