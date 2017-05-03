Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of ...

Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Malian envoy

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mali Tiefing Konate.

