French Media Protest New President's Communications Policy

Several French media groups issued an open letter protesting President Emmanuel Macron's communication policies after his team selected a small group of journalists for a trip to Mali on Friday. "For reasons of space or safety, we understand the need -- occasionally -- for reporter pools, on the condition that all newsrooms have access according to an established rotation," the groups said in the statement , released on websites and via Twitter accounts.

Chicago, IL

