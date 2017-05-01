Eight Mali soldiers killed in ambush ...

Eight Mali soldiers killed in ambush by suspected militants - army

At least eight Malian soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an ambush by suspected Islamist militants on a road in the country's central region, said an army spokesman. BAMAKO: At least eight Malian soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an ambush by suspected Islamist militants on a road in the country's central region, said an army spokesman.

