.com | Suspected jihadists wreck Mali primary school

14 hrs ago

Suspected Islamic extremists have wrecked a primary school in central Mali out of hostility to Western-style education, local administrators and paramilitary police said on Thursday. "Armed jihadists who are 'against Western schools' attacked, sacked and burned classrooms in the primary school in the Ndodjiga district" on Wednesday, a local official told AFP, asking not to be named.

Chicago, IL

