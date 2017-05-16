.com | Red Cross employees abducted in Mali freed

.com | Red Cross employees abducted i...

Four Malian Red Cross employees, kidnapped on Sunday in the country's restive centre, have been released, a local official told AFP. "The four Malian workers of the ICRC were released on Monday afternoon by their kidnappers.

