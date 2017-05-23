.com | 2 UN peacekeepers killed in ambush in northern Mali
Bamako - Authorities say two United Nations peacekeepers from Chad have been killed when their foot patrol was ambushed in the Kidal region of northern Mali. The UN mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement they were killed early on Tuesday outside Aguelhok.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC