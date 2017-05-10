Attack on UN mission's camp in Mali k...

Attack on UN mission's camp in Mali kills one peacekeeper

A Liberian peacekeeper was killed as a result of an attack Wednesday on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali camp in Timbuktu, Mali, the UN mission said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reported. On Wednesday, the mission said that one unidentified person was killed and nine peacekeepers were injured as result of a mortar or rocket attack launched on the MINUSMA camp.

