Africa: Mali On the Spot At Arusha Human Rights Court Sessions
The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights , sitting in Arusha, has begun its 45th Ordinary Session to determine 84 cases, including application against violation on inheritance rights, consent and minimum age of marriage for girls. A statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday shows that the application in question has been filed by two applicants, the Malian lobby group APDH, and the Institute of Human Rights Development in Africa against the Republic of Mali.
