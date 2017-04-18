Turkish firm to set up field clinic f...

Turkish firm to set up field clinic for EU in Mali

A Turkish firm has said it is manufacturing an advanced quick-setup field clinic for an EU training mission in the West African nation of Mali. Turmaks, based in the capital Ankara, has started to manufacture the special three-container clinic for the use of the European Union Training Mission in Mali , a force for training the country's military.

Chicago, IL

