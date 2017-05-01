Songhoy Blues announce new LP ft. Igg...

Songhoy Blues announce new LP ft. Iggy Pop, share 'Bamako,' touring this fall

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Brooklynvegan

Malian band Songhoy Blues have announced their second album, RA©sistance which will be out June 16 via Fat Possum Records/Transgressive Records. They made the record in London with producer Neil Comber and it features guest appearances from Iggy Pop and Elf Kid .

Chicago, IL

