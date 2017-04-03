Mali jihadist Iyad Ag Ghali claimed a...

Mali jihadist Iyad Ag Ghali claimed attack on French: Ayrault

Friday Read more: Reuters

Wanted Malian jihadist Iyad Ag Ghali has claimed an attack in southern Mali that killed a French soldier this week, France's foreign minister said on Friday. Jean-Marc Ayrault was addressing journalists in north Mali's city of Gao, where he was visiting French troops based there.

