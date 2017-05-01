JNIM claims number of attacks across Mali
The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims , al Qaeda's group in West Africa, has claimed several recent attacks across southern, central, and northern Mali. At least one dozen people were killed and many others wounded in the assaults.
