JNIM claims number of attacks across ...

JNIM claims number of attacks across Mali

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Long War Journal

The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims , al Qaeda's group in West Africa, has claimed several recent attacks across southern, central, and northern Mali. At least one dozen people were killed and many others wounded in the assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC