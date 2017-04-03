INTERVIEW: Fast-response - vanguard b...

INTERVIEW: Fast-response - vanguard brigade' of Peacekeepers now a reality

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations HervA© Ladsous speaks to journalists in Bamako, Mali, during his visit. UN Photo/ Sylvain Liechti 4 April 2017 – A "vanguard brigade" of UN Peacekeepers which can be deployed within 60 days to new trouble-spots, would have been "impossible" to envisage just two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC