Iamgold Completes $489 Million Corporate Loan Redemption

Iamgold Corp. informed the stock market April 2 that its old corporate loan of $489 million, made of 6.75% bearing interest rate senior notes and with maturity in October 2020, has been refunded to its bondholders. It has been possible for Iamgold to extinguish the old 6.75% corporate loan thanks to the net proceeds that came in from the issuance of a new corporate loan of $400 million.

Chicago, IL

