Gucci reveals new soul party campaign...

Gucci reveals new soul party campaign video featuring all black models

15 hrs ago

Gucci is coming good on its promise of promoting diversity with the launch of its new campaign for pre-Fall, an epic "Soul Scene" dance party featuring only black models. Taking its inspiration from the "underground Northern Soul movement," of the 60s, the campaign, which includes a short video shared on Instagram, is a riot of colour, sequins, mega-watt prints and florals and athleisure.

Chicago, IL

