Gucci reveals new soul party campaign video featuring all black models

Gucci is coming good on its promise of promoting diversity with the launch of its new campaign for pre-Fall, an epic "Soul Scene" dance party featuring only black models. Taking its inspiration from the "underground Northern Soul movement," of the 60s, the campaign, which includes a short video shared on Instagram, is a riot of colour, sequins, mega-watt prints and florals and athleisure.

