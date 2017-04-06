French soldier killed in Mali in clash with militants
A French soldier was killed in Mali after a clash with armed militants, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Thursday, highlighting instability in the west African state which is vulnerable to attacks from jihadist groups. "The president has learned with great sadness of the death of a ... following a clash with terrorists during an operation in the southeast of the country," Hollande's office said in a statement.
