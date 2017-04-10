Five dead in jihadist attack in central Mali25 min ago

A Tuareg-led group in Mali said today t five of its fighters were killed in an attack blamed on jihadists, a week after a national peace summit called for talks with militants in the country's north. "Our base in Gargando was attacked early Saturday by Islamist terrorists," Oumar Ag Keling, a member of the Tuareg-led Congress for Justice in Azawad, told AFP.

