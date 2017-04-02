.com | Mali opposition close to joining key peace summit

.com | Mali opposition close to joini...

Mali's opposition on Saturday took tentative steps towards ending its boycott of a political summit enshrined in the country's 2015 peace deal after the government extended a deadline to facilitate extra talks. Opposition parties were the last holdout after former rebels who had led several uprisings against the state in Mali's north ended their own boycott on Tuesday to attend a conference designed to ensure the shaky peace accord remains on course.

