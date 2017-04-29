.com | Mali extends state of emergency by 6 months

.com | Mali extends state of emergenc...

Mali has extended a state of emergency by six months until October 31, a source in the parliament says as the west African nation battles a jihadist insurgency. The measure has been renewed several times since jihadists stormed the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako in November 2015, killing 20 people in an attack claimed by al-Qaeda's regional branch.

