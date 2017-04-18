Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali is be...

Colombian nun kidnapped in Mali is being held by militants: police

A Colombian nun who was kidnapped more than two months ago in Mali is being held by the Macina Liberation Front Islamist militant group, Colombian national police said on Tuesday, citing intelligence reports. Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was seized by armed men on Feb. 7 in Mali's southern Karangasso region, where she had been working in a health center.

Chicago, IL

