Amadou and Mariam to Perform at Boulder Theater this Summer

Five years after Folila, their last energetic rock album where the cream of the future of pop music collaborated, the Malian duo Amadou & Mariam are back with one of their trademark sensual and highly danceable gems. The godparents of the Afrobeat and modern pop mlange, and the mix between traditional and electronic music, have a new album, La Confusion, produced by Adrien Durand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.