4 soldiers killed in Mali attack; UN vehicle hits land mine
BAMAKO, Mali - Armed men attacked an army camp in northern Mali, killing at least four soldiers and wounding another, an army spokesman said Tuesday, while the United Nations peacekeeping mission said one of its vehicles hit a land mine in a separate incident, seriously wounding three. The attack on the army camp in Gourma-Rharous, about 120 kilometers east of Timbuktu, also destroyed a half-dozen vehicles, army spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC