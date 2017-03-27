Top commander in powerful Malian militia slain23 min ago
A Malian security source said the assassins scaled the walls of Ag Lengach's house to evade his security detail before killing him. The GATIA, which supports the central government in Bamako, signed a 2015 peace deal with state authorities and members of the country's former rebel alliance that is aimed at quelling uprisings in the north.
