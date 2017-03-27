Rich history of western Africa showca...

Rich history of western Africa showcased in hospital's Healing Arts exhibit

Southern Utah News

Kane County Hospital presents, Faces of Mali, a Utah Arts & Museums Traveling Exhibition featuring photographs of village life in western Africa that opens a window for viewers into a region with a 600-year history as a center for scholarship and trade.

