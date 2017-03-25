Kill African child soldiers, Canadian general says

Kill African child soldiers, Canadian...

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Dear Kitty

A Canadian Armed Forces directive, published at the beginning of the month, calls on the military to better prepare personnel-both psychologically and in terms of equipment-to confront child soldiers . The paper has been prepared as Canada's Liberal government prepares to send hundreds of troops to Africa to participate in counter-insurgency operations.

Chicago, IL

