Internal displacement in Mali could end in 2017, If no further violence: IOM

Mali, Mar 5 : According to the International Organization for Migration, internal displacement in Mali can be resolved by the end of 2017, but only if there is no resurgence of communal violence or armed conflict. IOM is calling on all groups in Mali to help foster a stability and peace to avoid further displacement and encourage the return home of those still displaced.

