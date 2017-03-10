Internal displacement in Mali could end in 2017, If no further violence: IOM
Mali, Mar 5 : According to the International Organization for Migration, internal displacement in Mali can be resolved by the end of 2017, but only if there is no resurgence of communal violence or armed conflict. IOM is calling on all groups in Mali to help foster a stability and peace to avoid further displacement and encourage the return home of those still displaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC