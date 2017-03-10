Iamgold Completes Acquisition of Merr...

Iamgold Completes Acquisition of Merrex Gold

Wednesday Mar 1

Iamgold Corp. announced on Feb. 28 the completion of its acquisition of Merrex Gold Inc. , a gold, lead and zinc exploration company headquartered in Canada that is currently developing the Siribaya Gold Project in Mali. The project also includes the Diakha Zone, a recent discovery.

Chicago, IL

