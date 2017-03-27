Germany Rejects Trump's Claim it Owes...

Germany Rejects Trump's Claim it Owes NATO, US 'Vast Sums' for Defense

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Voice of America

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks to German army Bundeswehr soldiers during a visit to Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, Dec. 19, 2016. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Germany owes NATO and the United States "vast sums" of money for defense.

