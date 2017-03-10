Dealing with child soldiers require specific training: Dallaire
Malian troops join with former rebels in a joint patrol in Gao, Mali, on Feb. 23. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering dispatching Canadian soldiers ona United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country. Malian troops join with former rebels in a joint patrol in Gao, Mali, on Feb. 23. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering dispatching Canadian soldiers ona United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC