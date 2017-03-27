.com | Mali peace conference hit by boycott

.com | Mali peace conference hit by b...

Bamako- Former rebels and Mali's opposition parties on Monday boycotted a national summit enshrined in the country's 2015 peace deal, laying bare divisions with the government and armed groups it relies on for security. The talks were agreed in the accord signed by Tuareg-led rebels, the government and pro-Bamako militias aimed at ending successive separatist uprisings in Mali's north, most recently in 2012, and to isolate jihadist groups.

