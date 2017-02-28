.com | Long-delayed interim authority installed in north Mali

.com | Long-delayed interim authority...

An interim authority for Mali's troubled northern Kidal region, a stronghold of the former Tuareg rebellion, was finally installed on Tuesday, the first step toward improving security enough to allow local elections. The creation of interim bodies in four other northern regions is scheduled for later this week, a government statement said.

