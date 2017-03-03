.com | Interim authorities installed in Mali's former rebel bastions

.com | Interim authorities installed ...

Interim authorities for Mali's troubled northern regions of Gao and Menaka were installed Thursday in a step toward improving security enough to allow local elections in former rebel strongholds. Mali's north fell under the control of Tuareg-led rebels and jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda in 2012.

