.com | #AfriTravel: SAA expands codeshare route with Ethiopian Airlines

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: News24

SAA and Ethiopian Airlines have announced the expansion of a code-share service agreement by adding Cape Town, Durban and Canada as additional destinations. The airlines announced the expanded code-share service agreement, initally signed on 1 October 2016, by adding Cape Town, Durban and Canada as additional destinations to the existing code-share flights.

