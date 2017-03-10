Armed groups prevent Mali interim gov...

Armed groups prevent Mali interim govt installing in Timbuktu

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Reuters

Armed groups took over parts of Timbuktu on Monday to prevent Malian interim authorities from being installed there under a peace pact meant to end years of lawlessness, the defense ministry said. The return of state authority to northern Mali was supposed to fill a vacuum that has rendered it a launch pad for regional jihadi attacks across the region.

Chicago, IL

