Al Qaeda entity involved in communal ...

Al Qaeda entity involved in communal violence in central Mali

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Long War Journal

Al Qaeda's recently formed entity in West Africa, Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims , claims that it was involved in recent communal clashes between Fulani and Bambaras in Mali's central region of Segou. The jihadist group claims it killed "dozens" and wounded many more in the assaults.

Chicago, IL

