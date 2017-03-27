3 soldiers dead as armed men attack northern Mali army base
" Local officials in Mali say three soldiers have been killed and four others injured in an attack by armed men on a military post in the country's north. One official said Saturday that Friday night's attack took place in the village of Almoustarat, about 150 kilometers north of Gao.
