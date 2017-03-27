3 soldiers dead as armed men attack n...

3 soldiers dead as armed men attack northern Mali army base

Saturday Mar 25

" Local officials in Mali say three soldiers have been killed and four others injured in an attack by armed men on a military post in the country's north. One official said Saturday that Friday night's attack took place in the village of Almoustarat, about 150 kilometers north of Gao.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,644

