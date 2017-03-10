3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge, pledge to al-Qaida1 hour ago

3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge...

3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge, pledge to al-Qaida

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: India.com

Three Islamic extremist factions in Mali announced that they have merged into one group and pledged allegiance to al-Qaida's leader, according to a group that monitors jihadist websites. Leaders from Ansar Dine, al-Mourabitoun and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb made the official declaration in a video distributed today, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

Chicago, IL

