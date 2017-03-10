10 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border post7 min ago

10 Malian soldiers killed in attack o...

10 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border post

Sunday Mar 5

At least 10 soldiers were killed in Mali today in an attack on an army base near Boulikessi, on the border with Burkina Faso, army sources said. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault, an army officer said in Bamako, though attacks by jihadist groups have increased in Mali's central regions, having previously been confined to the restive north.

Chicago, IL

