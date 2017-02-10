Watch Dev Hynes' VeilHymn Project's G...

Watch Dev Hynes' VeilHymn Project's Gorgeous 'Hymn' Video

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: RollingStone

To complement their breezy debut slow jam "Hymn," VeilHymn 's Devonté Hynes and Bryndon Cook have debuted a gorgeous, Jamaica-set video for the song. Malia James directed and Juri Onuki – a frequent collaborator of Hynes for his main project Blood Orange – choreographed the clip, which was shot over two days in Kingston, Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC