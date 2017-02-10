Watch Dev Hynes' VeilHymn Project's Gorgeous 'Hymn' Video

To complement their breezy debut slow jam "Hymn," VeilHymn 's Devonté Hynes and Bryndon Cook have debuted a gorgeous, Jamaica-set video for the song. Malia James directed and Juri Onuki – a frequent collaborator of Hynes for his main project Blood Orange – choreographed the clip, which was shot over two days in Kingston, Jamaica.

