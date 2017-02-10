Researchers model impact of vaccine c...

Researchers model impact of vaccine campaigns on invasive Salmonella

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

In sub-Saharan Africa, invasive strains of non-typhoidal Salmonella have been found to be a cause of systemic, often fatal, infections in young children. With vaccines against NTS now rapidly approaching clinical trials, researchers, reporting in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases , have modeled the potential impact of different vaccine schedules to decrease the hospitalization and death rates from iNTS in Bamako, Mali.

