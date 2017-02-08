Real Bamako spy on Rivers Utd

Officials of Malian club AS Real Bamako have kept a close watch on Rivers United ahead of this weekend's CAF Champions League clash in Bamako. The officials were spotted at the Lekan Salami Stadium during club's training session on Saturday, February 4, and 24 hours later at the same venue when Rivers United lost 2-1 to Shooting Stars at the same venue in an NPFL contest.

