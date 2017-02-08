Paternoster Resources subscribes for ...

Paternoster Resources subscribes for Glenwick shares

Shares in Paternoster Resources are down 5% after it subscribed for A 130,000 worth of new shares in Glenwick Plc at 0.05p each, providing the latter with funds for general working capital and to progress its proposed buy of Cora Gold Ltd. Glenwick said earlier today it had entered into a non-binding heads of terms to acquire 100% of the share capital of Cora Gold, which would constitute a reverse takeover under AIM rules. Cora Gold was established in 2016 by Hummingbird Resources and Kola Gold Ltd to consolidate certain of the former company's non-core gold exploration permits in Mali, together with Kola's permits in Mali and Senegal .

Chicago, IL

