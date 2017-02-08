Organizers lament cancellation of Tim...

Organizers lament cancellation of Timbuktu music festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, a Tuareg woman who was affected by gunfire which destroyed many homes is photographed, in Timbuktu , Mali. Organizers say the last-minute cancellation of a well-known music festival in Timbuktu marks a missed opportunity to bring hope to a former tourist hub struggling to recover after years of extremist threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC