on Target: Mali bad bet for new Canadian troop deployment

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan esponds to reporters questions at a news conference at CFB Bagotville in Saguenay Quebec on Friday, August 26. Since last August, it has been known that the Liberal government is intent on sending a force of peacekeepers to a United Nations mission somewhere on the African continent. Canadians have been told there will be approximately 600 soldiers deployed and the budget will be approximately $450 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.