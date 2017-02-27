Investigational Malaria Vaccine Shows Considerable Protection in Adults in Malaria Season

An adult volunteer in Mali receives the experimental malaria vaccine known as PfSPZ Vaccine. Courtesy of NIAID An investigational malaria vaccine given intravenously was well-tolerated and protected a significant proportion of healthy adults against infection with Plasmodium falciparum malaria--the deadliest form of the disease--for the duration of the malaria season, according to new findings published in the February 15 issue of the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

