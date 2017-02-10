Gunmen kidnap Colombian nun in southe...

Gunmen kidnap Colombian nun in southern Mali

Wednesday Feb 8

A Colombian nun has been kidnapped by gunmen in southern Mali, a Malian security source and a local official said Wednesday. The woman was kidnapped late Tuesday near Koutiala, a city some 400 kilometres east of the capital, Bamako, which is in the Sikasso region near the Burkina Faso border.

Chicago, IL

