Gunmen kidnap Colombian nun in southern Mali
A Colombian nun has been kidnapped by gunmen in southern Mali, a Malian security source and a local official said Wednesday. The woman was kidnapped late Tuesday near Koutiala, a city some 400 kilometres east of the capital, Bamako, which is in the Sikasso region near the Burkina Faso border.
