Ethnic clashes in central Mali kill a...

Ethnic clashes in central Mali kill at least 13

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BAMAKO: At least 13 people were killed in central Mali at the weekend in inter-ethnic clashes between Fulanis and Bambaras, the interior ministry said on Monday, escalating a conflict over resources in a region increasingly outside state control. Other sources put the death toll much higher, including the head of a Fulani rights group who said that 45 people were killed and that fighting was still going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC