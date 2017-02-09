Armed men kidnap Colombian nun in southern Mali
BAMAKO: Armed men have kidnapped a Colombian nun from the town where she worked in southern Mali, officials said on Wednesday. The woman was taken late on Tuesday evening from Karangasso, where she had been working in a health centre, about 300 km east of the capital Bamako, security ministry spokesman, Baba Cisse, said.
